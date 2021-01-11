Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted by B. Riley

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of PLUG opened at $53.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,545,130 shares of company stock valued at $63,182,129 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

