Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

