QASH Hits Market Cap of $12.53 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $1.02 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.