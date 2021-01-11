Qitmeer One Day Trading Volume Hits $959,728.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $959,728.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,229,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

