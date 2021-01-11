QLC Chain Price Down 6.6% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.07 million and $279,496.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

