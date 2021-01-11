QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.27

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 213676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$20.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

