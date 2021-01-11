Qredit (XQR) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

