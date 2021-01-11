Qtum Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $276.09 million and $884.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,067,316 coins and its circulating supply is 97,547,896 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.