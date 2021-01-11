Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.31. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,248,837 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £22.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

