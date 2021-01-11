Quant Market Capitalization Tops $193.97 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Quant has a total market cap of $193.97 million and $5.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $16.07 or 0.00046142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004654 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001352 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7,165% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002788 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013810 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

