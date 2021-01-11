Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,377 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.25. 12,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,160. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

