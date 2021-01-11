Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.75

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 18231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Insiders sold a total of 29,141 shares of company stock worth $1,260,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

