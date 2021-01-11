Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001571 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008178 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,026,346 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.