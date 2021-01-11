Quark Price Reaches $0.0083 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $471.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.