Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quidel in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.31 EPS.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

QDEL stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.94. Quidel has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quidel by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after buying an additional 180,433 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.