Qwertycoin Trading Down 38.2% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $564,035.30 and approximately $147,075.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

