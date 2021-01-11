R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.41

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 18850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

