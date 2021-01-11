RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RDNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,226. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.