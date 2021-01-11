Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.19

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 1369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radware by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

