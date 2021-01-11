Ragnarok Trading Up 104% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $10,267.96 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 104% higher against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

