Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.70

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 2969521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.10 ($0.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.46 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

