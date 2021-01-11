Rakon Price Up 4% Over Last Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00104979 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00299371 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012621 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.