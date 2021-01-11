Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Rally has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $1.06 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

