Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce $523.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.34 million and the highest is $559.74 million. Range Resources posted sales of $605.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

