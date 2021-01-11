Rapidz Trading Up 28.7% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $12,051.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

