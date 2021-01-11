RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 0.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €731.50 ($860.59) and last traded at €732.00 ($861.18). Approximately 10,354 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €734.50 ($864.12).

RAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €484.00 ($569.41).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €736.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €628.66.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

