Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.20 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $117.20 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,891,685,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

