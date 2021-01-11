Raymond James Upgrades Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Strong-Buy

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 9,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.