Raymond James Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.55 million.

