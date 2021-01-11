Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,697,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,429,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,490,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

RTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

