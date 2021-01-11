Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,429,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 139,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

