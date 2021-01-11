RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $185.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $189.64. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

