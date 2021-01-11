RChain (REV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $293,124.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, RChain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $293,124.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

