RealChain (RCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,197.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealChain has a total market cap of $215,761.30 and $11,197.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

