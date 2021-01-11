Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce sales of $417.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.41 million to $422.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $397.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $59.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

