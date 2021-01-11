Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CarMax (KMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/5/2021 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/28/2020 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $110.00.
- 12/23/2020 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/23/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/9/2020 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
KMX stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 173,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
