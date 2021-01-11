Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Newmark Group (NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/23/2020 – Newmark Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Newmark Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2020 – Newmark Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NMRK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.10. 557,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

