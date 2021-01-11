Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.50 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,870. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

