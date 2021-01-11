Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flex (FLEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX):

1/9/2021 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $21.00.

12/21/2020 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00.

12/18/2020 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FLEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. 145,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

