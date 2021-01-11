Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/7/2021 – Jones Lang LaSalle was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/28/2020 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – Jones Lang LaSalle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The recent trend in earnings estimates revisions for the current year also indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s diverse range of products and service offerings, along with its strategic investments, gives it a strong footing. Property & Facility Management business continues to benefit from its global platform’s strength and evolving outsourcing needs. Also, it continues to benefit from cost-mitigation moves, including government relief programs. Though the pandemic had an adverse impact on transactional-based service lines, there has now been improvement in pipelines in both leasing and capital markets. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, it is poised to gain from market consolidations.”
- 12/21/2020 – Jones Lang LaSalle had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
