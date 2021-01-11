Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 11/23/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
