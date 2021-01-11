Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/23/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

