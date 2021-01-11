Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE: SDE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

12/1/2020 – Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

SDE stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.75. 154,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

