Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RenaissanceRe (RNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR):

1/8/2021 – RenaissanceRe was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $194.00.

1/4/2021 – RenaissanceRe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – RenaissanceRe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2020 – RenaissanceRe was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/12/2020 – RenaissanceRe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/24/2020 – RenaissanceRe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $196.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RNR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

Get RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.