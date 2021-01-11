Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

1/5/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

BAM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 465.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

