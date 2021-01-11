Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – First Republic Bank had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

12/28/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $160.00.

12/11/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

12/8/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees will aid revenues. The company’s net interest income (NII) has also witnessed sustained growth over the years. The company's balance sheet position also remains solid. Yet, the company's rising operating expenses over the years has been a concern. Further, investment in digital initiatives are likely to keep the expenses elevated in the near term. Moreover, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) due to the Federal Reserve’s move to cut interest rates to near zero remains a headwind and is likely to keep margins under pressure in the quarters ahead.”

11/18/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $162.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

