Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.37 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

