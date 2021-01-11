Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.61 or 0.99881623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

