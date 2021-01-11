Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 22.5%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price was up 22.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 7,187,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 1,977,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Reed's alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 6,555.67% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.