Reef (REEF) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Reef has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

