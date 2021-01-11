Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

